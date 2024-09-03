Iraqi Ministry of Health renews strategic partnership with Swiss Pharma Giant Roche

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with the Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche as part of ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services for Iraqi citizens and advance the country's healthcare sector through digital transformation.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted Roche's global leadership in the pharmaceutical industry. "This renewal follows a year of fruitful collaboration, during which several ambitious projects were launched to improve the quality of healthcare in Iraq and provide citizens with access to innovative and high-quality medical services." The Ministry said.

Key aspects of the renewed partnership include a focus on enhancing digital transformation within Iraq's healthcare sector. This involves developing national digital tools and solutions to improve health-related decision-making and deliver superior, data-driven healthcare.

The agreement also extends the continuation of educational initiatives targeting local communities to raise awareness about the importance of early disease detection. The Ministry noted that these initiatives are "crucial for improving treatment outcomes and reducing the severity of health conditions."

Iraqi Health Minister Saleh Al-Hasnawi expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing partnership with Roche, emphasizing that “this cooperation reflects the Ministry's commitment to developing Iraq's healthcare sector and leveraging global expertise to provide services that meet the highest international standards.”

Ayman Haj Ibrahim, Roche's manager in Iraq, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting the Iraqi Ministry of Health with its expertise and resources to advance the country's healthcare sector. He stated, "The strategic partnership with the Ministry of Health is a significant step toward achieving our shared vision of improving healthcare services in Iraq. The close collaboration between both sides allows us to provide comprehensive care solutions for Iraqi patients."

Dr. Ahmed Sami, the Ministry of Health's representative and Director General of the State Company for Marketing Drugs and Medical Appliances (Kimadia), echoed this sentiment, noting, "Iraq's healthcare sector is experiencing significant advancements, and with the support of our global partners like Roche, we are confident in our ability to achieve further milestones. Digital transformation and enhancing diagnostic capabilities are integral to our future plans, and we are committed to working with our partners to deliver the best outcomes for Iraqi citizens."

Roche operates in over 100 countries worldwide, leveraging its strengths in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to provide integrated solutions that meet patients' needs and enhance the efficiency of healthcare systems. The company has successfully developed a distinguished portfolio of medicines across various fields, including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology, and the central nervous system.