Iraqi MPs rejoin Taqadum party during efforts to strengthen unity

Shafaq News / Falah al-Zeidan, head of the Tajdeed Party and Member of Parliament for Nineveh, announced on Wednesday his return to the Taqadum Party, along with fellow MP Youssef al-Sabawi.

In a statement posted on his personal Facebook page, al-Zeidan, alongside al-Sabawi, declared their recommitment to the party they helped establish. The statement emphasized their intention to overcome previous disagreements and unify the party's organizational and decision-making processes.

"We, the undersigned members of the Iraqi Parliament and provincial councils, announce to our people and the residents of our governorates our return to the ranks of the Taqadum Party, whose success we have worked towards since its inception."

Al-Zeidan's statement acknowledged past disputes over the management and decision-making within the party, highlighting the importance of overcoming these issues to achieve greater unity and effectiveness. "The cause of our people and the aspirations of our constituents are greater than these differences in viewpoints on party development," the statement added. "Therefore, we have decided to unify our stance and work within Taqadum under new mechanisms to face challenges and repeated attacks on the party's progress."

Al-Zeidan, a prominent figure in Taqaddum, secured two parliamentary seats for the party in Nineveh in the last elections, alongside al-Sabawi. However, political disagreements led to their split from the party in February 2023. They were among four MPs who left the party but remained within Al-Siyada Alliance.

The MPs who split at that time included Falah al-Zeidan, Youssef al-Sabawi, Latif al-Warshan, and Adel al-Mahlawi. Al-Zeidan subsequently formed the Tajdeed bloc, which participated in the Nineveh Provincial Council elections, securing a seat for his brother, Marwan al-Zeidan.

This development follows the recent defection of 11 MPs and provincial council members from the Taqadum Party, led by Mohammed al-Halbousi, who announced the formation of a new political front named "Al-Mubadara Bloc" earlier this month.