Iraqi MP warns of "not promising" future for Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Sherwan Al-Dubardani, a member of the Iraqi parliament from Nineveh, warned that the current and future situation in Iraq "does not bode well.”

In a post on social media, Al-Dubardani said, "I don’t want to be pessimistic about the current situation, but most indicators suggest that the future is not promising."

"May God protect Iraq and its people from all harm and evil."

Al-Dubardani's concerns come amid Western reports suggesting that Iraq is heading towards a scenario similar to what Lebanon and Syria experienced, as part of a plan to establish a 'New Middle East' in the region—a plan that began after the October 7 events and is still unfolding.

Iraqi officials remain deeply concerned about the implications of Bashar al-Assad’s fall, particularly with opposition factions, some linked to extremist groups like Jabhat al-Nusra, taking control in Syria. The potential for heightened militant activity along the Iraq-Syria border has prompted Iraq to deploy military reinforcements to the area.

Officials warn that a security vacuum in post-Assad Syria could be exploited by extremist groups to expand their influence, posing major risks to Iraq and the broader region.