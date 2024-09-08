Iraqi MP criticizes proposed Amnesty Law: Enabling corruption

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi lawmaker Bassem Khushan voiced criticism against the proposed General Amnesty Law, claiming it would allow public fund embezzlers to commit their crimes without facing punishment.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Khushan said, "The General Amnesty Laws enacted in Iraq provide a grace period for those misusing public funds. This grace period should be limited, and after it expires, offenders should not be eligible for amnesty."

Khushan emphasized that crimes committed before the 2008 General Amnesty Law are included under its provisions, which, according to him, reassures those involved in corruption.

"Legislating the amnesty law in its current form, as it was in the previous version, gives corrupt individuals the freedom to steal public funds without fear of punishment until their crimes are uncovered," he added.

Since the formation of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s government, the Amnesty Law has faced an uncertain fate. While political consensus exists around its passage, observers suggest that certain political factions, particularly from the Shiite Coordination Framework, are deliberately delaying the law despite earlier promises made to Sunni parties as a condition for their participation in the government.

The General Amnesty Law remains a key demand of Sunni blocs, who insisted on its passage during negotiations to form the current government, which includes Shiite, Kurdish, and Sunni groups. Sunni lawmakers argue that the law, along with security reviews in their governorates, is a central part of the government's platform.