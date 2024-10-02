Iraqi MP affirms: No further issues regarding KRI salaries in the coming months

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Dylan Ghafoor, the head of the Foreign Relations Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, confirmed that the Iraqi government will fund the September salaries for public sector employees and workers in the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

“September salaries will be paid next week,” Ghafoor stated in a press conference, adding, “There will be no further issues regarding salaries in the coming months.”

Persistent Salary Delays

Employees in the Region have faced ongoing delays in monthly salaries for years. The crisis is rooted in financial issues, including the global drop in oil prices and the Kurdish financial burden from the fight against ISIS.

Despite the Federal Court's acknowledgment of Baghdad's obligation to pay salaries regularly, problems with salary distribution persist, with some attributing these issues to political rather than financial factors.

The delay has become a chronic issue, impacting residents' daily lives. With many dependent on these salaries for basic needs, frequent delays have led to significant psychological and social problems.

In response to the delays, employees increasingly resort to borrowing to cover basic needs, exacerbating their debt and adding social and economic pressure on themselves and their families.