Iraqi, Kurdish anti-narcotics forces foil major drug smuggling operation

Shafaq News/ The Baghdad Directorate for Anti-Narcotics in Karkh announced, on Thursday, that it intercepted a substantial drug shipment weighing 100 kg of the narcotic substance Captagon, with the assistance of the Erbil Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Kurdistan Region.

Hussein Yousef Al-Tamimi, Director of Public Affairs for the General Directorate of Narcotics, confirmed that the operation was part of Iraq’s national anti-drug campaign, enhancing collaboration on narcotics control between Baghdad and Erbil.

Al-Tamimi emphasized that “court orders were issued by the First Investigation Court of Karkh in Baghdad, and the operation was deemed a successful security achievement.”

“With the support of Erbil’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate, one of the most significant trafficking attempts was thwarted, leading to the arrest of an international smuggler of foreign nationality.”

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had been involved in illegal narcotics smuggling for profit. “The case has now been referred to judicial authorities to complete legal procedures,” Al-Tamimi added.