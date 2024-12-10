Iraqi Justice Ministry unveils plans to expand prisons and build new rehabilitation cities

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Justice Ministry has announced plans to expand existing prisons and build new facilities, including rehabilitation cities, in an effort to address overcrowding in the country's detention system.

Justice Minister Khaled Shawani, speaking on International Human Rights Day, detailed the ministry's initiative. "The Ministry of Justice, represented by the Human Rights Department, has successfully enacted the National Human Rights Plan for the years 2021-2025," Shawani said.

The plan aims to guide institutions and government sectors in strengthening Iraq’s legislative system and formulating policies to protect and promote human rights.

One of the key outcomes of the plan, according to Shawani, is the unification of human rights structures across government institutions to align with recommendations from international treaties.

“Our ministry is currently preparing the third report of the National Plan, which will include progress made by official institutions,” Shawani explained. “We firmly believe that the enhancement and protection of human rights can only be achieved through evaluating progress and addressing shortcomings.”

Shawani also emphasized the ministry’s commitment to reforming the prison system. “We are keen, through our management of the prison and rehabilitation file, to conduct regular field visits to identify issues and ensure the best services are provided to detainees,” he said. “Our aim is to transform prisons into centers for rehabilitation and the rebuilding of individuals by focusing on educational programs and vocational training, through which we have achieved remarkable success stories.”

Further more, the minister confirmed that the expansion plans aim to resolve the current overcrowding by building new prisons and rehabilitation cities. These new facilities will include police stations, healthcare centers, and specialized courts designed to streamline operations and eliminate bureaucratic inefficiencies, in line with international standards.

Iraq's prison system has long struggled with overcrowding, exacerbated by decades of instability. A recent report by the Iraqi Parliament's Human Rights Committee highlighted dire conditions within the nation's prisons, where overcrowding, disease, and reports of torture are rampant.

According to the report, the prison population, estimated at 70,000 inmates, is housed in fewer than 30 facilities, contributing to severe overcrowding and health crises.

The committee also raised concerns about the presence of dangerous individuals, including foreign terrorists, within Iraqi prisons.

Despite efforts to reform the system, experts argue that political interference continues to hinder progress. Reports of drug trafficking within prisons, with drugs entering through brokers, point to ongoing corruption and systemic flaws.