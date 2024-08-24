Iraq’s JOC destroys ISIS hideouts, killing terrorists in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced the destruction of three ISIS hideouts in eastern Saladin.

“At 6:00 am local time, based on precise information from the General Directorate of Intelligence and Security… the Iraqi air forces targeted terrorist hideouts by Cessna Caravan aircraft, in the Tuz district within the East Saladin Operations Command.”

The statement confirmed that the strikes completely destroyed the hideouts and killed all terrorists within.

“The security information indicates that these locations were used to shelter ISIS members and serve as bases for launching attacks against security forces and civilians.” JOC said.

Despite its defeat in 2017, ISIS remains a threat in Iraq. The group continues to carry out attacks, particularly in the so-called Triangle of Death, encompassing the governorates of Saladin, Kirkuk, and Diyala. Areas such as Al-Yusufiyah, Al-Mahmoudiyah, Al-Iskandariyah, Al-Latifiyah, and Jurf Al-Sakhar, along with hundreds of remote towns, are still considered hideouts for the terrorist organization.

According to press release last July by the US Central Command, In the first half of 2024, ISIS claimed 153 attacks in Iraq and Syria, “ISIS is on pace to more than double the total number of attacks they claimed in 2023. The increase in attacks indicates ISIS is attempting to reconstitute following several years of decreased capability.”