Iraqi Interior Minister: intelligence services track ISIS in Diyala's rugged terrain

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari announced that intelligence services are tracking ISIS groups in rugged areas.

The minister, speaking at a press conference during his today's visit to Diyala Governorate in northeastern Iraq, reported that “the overall security situation in the governorate is stable, with a decrease in crimes, incidents, and terrorist operations.”

Moreover, he addressed the recent extremist attack on army forces in Khan Bani Saad, Diyala, saying, "This incident does not impact the overall security situation."

“The intelligence services are actively monitoring ISIS movements in challenging areas like the Hamrin mountain range, which spans Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin,” he further stated, affirming that “the Diyala Operations Command uses modern methods for land control, including daily intelligence and air strikes against terrorists in the Hamrin mountains.”

Despite ISIS's defeat in 2017, Diyala remains a significant hub for their activity, with remnants posing ongoing security challenges. The region's diverse terrain offers ample hiding places, and varying degrees of local support have bolstered the group's survival.