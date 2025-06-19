Iraqi Foreign Ministry evacuates staff from Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraqi diplomats and staff in Iran have been evacuated due to the ongoing military escalation between Israel and Iran, a source at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an official directive was issued by the ministry to withdraw all personnel from the embassy and consulates in Iran “to ensure their safety,” adding that only two or three staff members remain at the diplomatic missions to maintain communication with the Iraqi community in Iranian cities.