Iraqi Foreign Minister thanks nations for recognizing Yazidi genocide

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressed his gratitude on Sunday to the countries that have recognized the atrocities committed against the Yazidis in Sinjar by ISIS as a "genocide."

Speaking at the Yazidi Genocide Conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Baghdad, Hussein highlighted the efforts made by the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to locate the abducted Yazidis. "the work is ongoing to secure their return and to ensure justice through compensation."

"We thank the governments and parliaments of those countries that have acknowledged what the Yazidis endured at the hands of ISIS as a genocide," Hussein stated.

He reaffirmed the Iraqi government's commitment to supporting the Yazidi community, stating, "We reiterate our commitment to spotlighting the genocide faced by the Yazidis, and we pledge to do everything necessary to achieve justice and compensate the families of the victims of ISIS."

The Yazidi genocide occurred in August 2014 when ISIS launched a brutal assault on the Sinjar region in northern Iraq. Thousands of Yazidis, a religious minority, were killed, and many women and children were abducted, sold into slavery, and subjected to horrific abuses. The atrocities have been widely recognized as genocide, with international efforts continuing to seek justice for the victims and survivors.