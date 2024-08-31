Iraqi Forces lunch "series of operations," arresting ISIS members

2024-08-31T07:00:42+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) arrested two ISIS members and a drug dealer during a series of operations across several governorates, the Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) announced on Friday.

In Iraq's western Al-Anbar governorate, CTS units apprehended a terrorist who held the role of "Administrative Officer for Oil Derivatives" within the remnants of ISIS, SMC said in a statement. Meanwhile, in coordination with the Asayish forces of the Kurdistan Region, "another ISIS member was arrested in Al-Sulaymaniyah."

During additional operations, "CTS forces inspected, detonated, and destroyed five ISIS hideouts in the Hamrin Mountains in northeast Iraq," the statement added.

In a separate anti-drug operation, CTS units arrested a drug dealer in Dhi Qar governorate, southern Iraq. "The suspect and the evidence were handed over to the Directorate of Drug and Psychotropic Substances Affairs for further investigation."

