Iraqi Defense Minister in Qatar for talks on security and military collaboration

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Thabet al-Abbasi, Iraqi Defense Minister arrived in Qatar, leading a high-level security delegation aimed at enhancing regional cooperation between Iraq and its neighboring countries.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Ministry of Defense, Minister al-Abbasi was welcomed with an official ceremony at the Qatari Ministry of Defense, where he held an extensive meeting with his Qatari counterpart.

The statement noted that both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, exchanged views on regional security issues, and explored opportunities for coordination in joint military training and exercises between Iraqi and Qatari forces.

The meeting also addressed the issue of “sending injured Iraqi soldiers to receive medical treatment at Qatari hospitals.”

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides agreed to draft a memorandum of understanding to further enhance military cooperation between Iraq and Qatar.