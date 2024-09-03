Iraqi Council of Ministers approves 367B dinar boost for PMF salaries amid delays

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Council of Ministers decided to allocate an additional 367 billion dinars ($280 million) to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Commission.

PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's Media Office stated, “The Council of Ministers Approves Increasing Financial Allocations for the Popular Mobilization Commission for 2024 to Ensure Coverage of Salaries and Financial Allowances for Its Service Members.”

In turn, MP Mustafa Sanad pointed out, "The Council voted to allocate an additional 367 billion dinars to cover the shortage in the PMF salaries.”

It is worth noting that the PMF personnel's August salaries were delayed by more than 10 days, reportedly due to a budget shortfall in the Commission.