Iraqi Cabinet exempts retirees from 1% salary deduction for Gaza and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Cabinet voted in its regular session to exempt retirees from the decision to deduct 1% from their salaries.

According to a statement from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's media office, "The Council of Ministers Approves Exempting Pensioners from the 1% Salary Deduction Allocated for Supporting Gaza and Lebanon, with Retroactive Application Effective from November 24, 2024.”

Notably, the Iraqi government’s decision to deduct 1% from public sector salaries and pensions has faced widespread opposition. Initially framed as voluntary, the deductions have been enforced without opt-out options, sparking public outrage. Retirees deemed the decision 'unjust' due to worsening living conditions, while human rights organizations and MPs called for its reversal.