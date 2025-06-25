Iraqi Ambassador blasts UK stance on Iran-Israel crisis

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Jaafar Al-Sadr, challenged on Wednesday the British government’s position on the Iran-Israel confrontation, accusing it of turning a blind eye to Israel’s nuclear arsenal.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer had endorsed the recent US-brokered ceasefire between Tehran and Tel Aviv as a step toward stability in the Middle East. He had also called on Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions and return to diplomatic negotiations.

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel must hold. This is an opportunity to secure much-needed stability in the Middle East.Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and they must now return to the table and work towards a lasting settlement.That’s the message… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 24, 2025

In response, Al-Sadr denounced the British government for overlooking Israel’s nuclear arsenal and alleged violations of international law, noting that it “possesses “hundreds of nuclear warheads.”

“What is wrong with your judgment?”