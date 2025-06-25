Iraqi Ambassador blasts UK stance on Iran-Israel crisis

Iraqi Ambassador blasts UK stance on Iran-Israel crisis
2025-06-25T07:06:20+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Jaafar Al-Sadr, challenged on Wednesday the British government’s position on the Iran-Israel confrontation, accusing it of turning a blind eye to Israel’s nuclear arsenal.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer had endorsed the recent US-brokered ceasefire between Tehran and Tel Aviv as a step toward stability in the Middle East. He had also called on Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions and return to diplomatic negotiations.

In response, Al-Sadr denounced the British government for overlooking Israel’s nuclear arsenal and alleged violations of international law, noting that it “possesses “hundreds of nuclear warheads.”

“What is wrong with your judgment?”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon