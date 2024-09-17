Iraqi Air Force strikes ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Air Force launched airstrikes on Tuesday targeting ISIS hideouts in the Kirkuk region, according to a statement from the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The strikes were executed "based on precise intelligence from the General Directorate of Intelligence and Security," the statement read.

“The operations, coordinated with the Joint Operations Command, successfully destroyed ISIS facilities in both Kirkuk and eastern Saladin.”

Despite being declared defeated in Iraq in 2017, ISIS remnants persist in rural and less secure areas, including Kirkuk. The group’s continued presence in the region is attributed to Kirkuk's strategic and ongoing security vacuums, which ISIS exploits to conduct attacks and sustain its foothold.