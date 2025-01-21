Iraq welcomes improved UK security classification, urges nations to follow

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the United Kingdom’s decision to improve the country’s security classification, calling on other Western nations to take similar actions.

“…This step represents a significant achievement that reflects the substantial improvement in Iraq's security situation…,” a statement from the ministry read. The statement highlighted the potential economic benefits of the decision, noting that “the reduced security classification will pave the way for British companies to enter the Iraqi market and lower insurance costs for travel and operations, enhancing economic cooperation with the United Kingdom.” This development follows a recent $15 billion trade and investment agreement between Iraq and the UK, marking a “new era” in bilateral relations.

The ministry also urged other Western nations, including the United States, Canada, and European Union member states such as Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Austria, and the Netherlands, to reevaluate their security classifications for Iraq; “we encourage these nations to take similar steps that support Iraq's efforts to strengthen economic cooperation.”

It also affirmed that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein would issue formal messages to these nations, reiterating the commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in various fields, benefiting mutual interests and promoting stability and development in Iraq and the region.

This statement comes following the decision made by the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) to relax its advice on travelling to Iraq in significant areas, including Baghdad and large areas South of Baghdad, and the Northeast part of the country in Kurdistan along the border with Iran.