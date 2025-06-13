Iraq urges international complaint over Israeli use of its airspace in Iran strikes

Shafaq News/ Iraqi officials condemned Israel’s large-scale airstrikes on Iran, calling the attack a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi denounced the strikes as a “flagrant breach of international charters and laws,” warning that such aggression threatens to ignite a wider conflict. He urged the international community to act immediately to “restrain the Israeli enemy and stop its recklessness aimed at sparking war in the region.”

He also called on the Iraqi government to file an international complaint against Israel for violating Iraqi airspace in a “transgression of national sovereignty.”

The Iraqi government earlier condemned the Israeli operation and urged the UN Security Council to hold an emergency session to deter further aggression.

Earlier today, Israel launched coordinated airstrikes under “Operation Rising Lion,” hitting Iranian nuclear and military sites and killing top IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran has since shut down its airspace, placed its forces on high alert, and launched over 800 drones.