Iraq unveils policy to boost efficiency, cut emissions

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Planning introduced a new Quality and Energy Management Policy to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions.

Mohammed Al-Mukhtar, Director of the Quality Management and Institutional Development Department, said the policy, approved by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammed Ali Tamim, aligns with internationally recognized ISO 9001 and ISO 50001 standards.

“This policy commits the ministry to optimizing operations, complying with local and international regulations, and ensuring transparency in energy management,” Al-Mukhtar stated, emphasizing the leadership’s commitment to achieving strategic goals by providing necessary resources and adhering to global best practices in energy efficiency.

He underscored the government’s broader sustainability agenda, highlighting governance, transparency, and efficiency as key priorities. The initiative is designed to enhance energy performance, lower costs, and cut emissions.

Iraq has long struggled with high carbon emissions, largely due to gas flaring—the burning of excess natural gas extracted alongside oil. This practice not only wastes valuable energy but also significantly contributes to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

The World Bank’s 2023 Global Gas Flaring Tracker Report ranked Iraq among the world’s top gas-flaring nations, urging the country to accelerate efforts to curb this environmentally harmful practice.

In response, Iraq has ramped up efforts to reduce flaring and harness its gas resources for energy production. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced during the Iraq Energy 2025 Conference that the country has cut associated gas flaring by 70%, calling it a “major step” toward lowering carbon emissions and minimizing energy waste.