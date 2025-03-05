Iraq pledges pollution-free gas by 2028

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Environment and Oil Ministers committed to eliminate pollution from gas flaring by 2028.

According to the Ministry of Environment, the meeting centered on supporting the Environmental Protection and Improvement Fund as well as advancing the carbon markets through the General Company for Carbon Bonds. "The development of carbon markets is crucial for driving our commitment to environmental sustainability," said Environment Minister Halo Al-Askari.

The ministers also discussed efforts to improve fuel quality in power plants and brick factories, aimed at reducing harmful emissions. "Improving fuel quality is vital for cutting emissions and ensuring cleaner energy production," Al-Askari added.

The Environment Minister emphasized the need for enhanced pollution control measures and stronger cooperation in emissions monitoring, calling for modern equipment to measure pollution levels. "We must invest in advanced technologies to better monitor and address pollution," Al-Askari stated.

Moreover, Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to supporting environmental initiatives and regulatory collaboration. "Our ministry is fully committed to working alongside regulatory teams and advancing environmental initiatives," he said.

He also highlighted recent agreements to invest in associated gas, which will help Iraq achieve gas self-sufficiency by 2028 and reduce pollution from gas flaring. "This investment will not only ensure gas self-sufficiency but will also significantly reduce pollution from flaring," Abdul Ghani concluded.