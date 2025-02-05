Iraq to release preliminary census results in February

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Mohammad Ali Tamim, chaired the meeting of the Ministry's Advisory Board discussing the announcement of the population census results.

According to a statement from the ministry, Tamim said that preparations are underway to publish key findings from the national census this month.

The statement added, “Minister Tamim instructed officials to develop a detailed plan for repurposing the tablets used in the census. These devices will be allocated to ministries and non-ministerial entities to support the continuous updating of demographic, economic, and social data across development sectors.”

The meeting addressed several agenda topics, including discussions on mechanisms for developing the Ministry of Planning's electronic systems, cooperation with the Al-Ameed Institute for Studies, and drafting a new structural framework for the executive management of the poverty alleviation strategy, the ministry continued.

Iraq has recently conducted its first nationwide census since 1987, after years of conflict and political instability had delayed such efforts. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that the initial results indicate Iraq's population has reached 45.4 million, including foreign nationals and refugees. The Central Statistical Organization forecasts that the population will surpass 51 million by 2030.