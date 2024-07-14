Iraq to host international conference on drug control

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the organization of an international conference on drug control in the capital, Baghdad, on July 22.

During a press conference, Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Muqdad Miri stated, "Our efforts in combating drugs continue on multiple fronts. Firstly, through awareness and education campaigns, and secondly, through international cooperation."

"We cooperate with all neighboring and other countries because drug trafficking is a transnational crime. Therefore, we have expanded our operations in this regard and have many agreements." The Brigadier General added.

He added, "On July 22, an important conference on drug crimes will be held in Baghdad, involving interior ministers from neighboring and non-neighboring countries who will attend to participate in this conference."

In recent years, Iraq has become a major transit route for illegal drugs, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The country's extensive 3,637 kilometers of land borders with Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Turkiye position it strategically as a conduit for drug trafficking between Southwest Asia, the Arabian Peninsula, and Europe.

In a 2024 report titled "Drug Trafficking Dynamics Across Iraq and the Middle East: Trends and Responses," UNODC highlighted Iraq's increasing vulnerability as a crucial node in the drug trafficking network spanning the Near and Middle East.

To combat this growing challenge, Iraq took steps such as establishing its first drug law and commission in 2017 and launching a National Strategy on Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (2023–2025) in 2023. Additionally, Iraq hosted its inaugural regional event on the issue in 2023 to enhance collaboration and synchronize efforts in drug detection and disruption.

In December 2023, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani sparked controversy by advocating for the president to ratify all death sentences for convicted drug traffickers. He argued that such measures are crucial "to uphold the rule of law and deter anyone threatening the nation's security and its people."