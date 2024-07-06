Iraq to experience heatwave by week's end

Shafaq News/ Iraq is set to be affected by a heatwave by the end of this week, according to meteorologist Wathiq Al-Salami.

Al-Salami said, "The weather on Sunday will be generally stable and similar to today's weather, with a decrease in the activity of northwesterly winds."

He further explained that "temperatures will be similar to those recorded today, with most cities experiencing temperatures between 41 and 47 degrees Celsius."

Al-Salami noted that "forecasts still indicate the influence of a heatwave by the end of this week, with a deepening of a hot and humid air mass, and expected calm in the winds, occasionally shifting to southeasterly."