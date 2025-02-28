Iraq to boost trade with new docks, border measures

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a series of measures to enhance trade operations and border management were approved by Iraq’s Border Ports Authority.

Authority spokesperson Alaa Al-Din Al-Qaisi told Shafaq News, “During its second meeting of the year, the Border Ports Authority Council approved the opening of Al-Wasiliyah Dock for cargo and passenger transport and Al-Hakam Dock for clinker transportation.”

Al-Qaisi noted that a joint committee from government agencies working in maritime ports will conduct a field visit to “evaluate completion rates and ensure all necessary facilities are in place before the official opening.”

The council also approved allocating buildings for government departments at Mosul, Nasiriyah, and Karbala International Airports, as well as the Grand Faw Port, to “improve operational efficiency and accommodate relevant agencies,” reaffirming the necessity of maintaining banking services at border crossings to “ensure seamless financial transactions.”

On job rotation policies, Al-Qaisi stated that the council had exempted Ministry of Health personnel at border health centers and international health regulations divisions, along with General Customs Authority employees stationed in airport terminals, to “maintain operational stability and prevent disruptions in critical border and airport services.”