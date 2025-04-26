Iraq taps World Bank, IMF for support on key development projects

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Finance Minister Taif Sami and Central Bank Governor Ali Al-Alaq held talks with senior officials from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund during the Spring Meetings in Washington from April 20 to 23.

The meetings, which gathered senior financial officials from across the globe, focused on global economic challenges, financial stability, and development priorities. Discussions related to Iraq centered on boosting revenues, streamlining expenditures, advancing digitalization, and accelerating infrastructure, energy, and environmental projects.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry, the Iraqi delegation reviewed barriers to investment, ongoing energy and transport initiatives, international trade financing, and the progress of World Bank-funded projects, including a flagship railway development. Talks also prioritized renewable energy, waste management, metro systems, and airport expansion.

“Discussions extended to critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and social protection, alongside reforms to Iraq’s customs, tax, pension, and social security systems.”

Sami led the Iraqi delegation, accompanied by Al-Alaq and senior officials from the Ministries of Finance and Planning, along with Central Bank representatives. They held a series of meetings with World Bank and IMF leaders to align on the government’s reform agenda.

“The IMF and World Bank expressed readiness to provide technical support for modernizing Iraq’s tax and customs systems,” the ministry said.

International officials reaffirmed their commitment to backing Iraq’s economic reforms, including initiatives aimed at human development, private sector growth, agriculture, industry, and the unified treasury account.