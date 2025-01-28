Iraq sentences 15 terrorism convicts to execution, life imprisonment in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq's specialized judicial authorities imposed severe verdicts on 15 defendants, including both execution and life imprisonment, within Nineveh province.

The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency in Nineveh reported that these stringent sentences were declared against 15 individuals apprehended on terrorism charges by the agency.

The convicts admitted to their involvement in multiple assaults against security forces. These included vigorous attempts to repel liberating forces from Nineveh's right and left banks during the operations to liberate the region from ISIS. They also confessed to other attacks in the Tal Keif district, Mosul Dam, and the Makhmour district.