Iraq seeks joint educational programs with Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Minister of Higher Education, Naim Al-Aboudi, has called for the creation of joint educational programs with Iran to meet Iraq’s evolving scientific and research needs.

According to Iranian state media on Saturday, the announcement came during a meeting in Baghdad with Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology, Hossein Simaei Sarraf, as part of Simaei’s visit to Iraq.

Simaei Sarraf expressed Iran’s readiness to share its expertise in fields such as science and technology park development, research infrastructure creation, and facilitating student and faculty exchanges.

Al-Aboudi commended Iran’s advancements in nanotechnology, biotechnology, and medical sciences, identifying them as “valuable” models for Iraq’s development. He highlighted the importance of academic exchanges, proposing stronger partnerships between universities in both countries.

Referring to Iraqi graduates from Iranian universities as “ambassadors of science and culture,” Al-Aboudi emphasized their role in fostering bilateral ties and advancing Iraq’s scientific capacity.

Notably, the Iranian minister arrived in Iraq on Wednesday evening to attend the Second Iran-Iraq Science Week, which will be held at the University of Karbala in the Iraqi city of Karbala from January 18 to 20.