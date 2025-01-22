Iraq scores low on Human Freedom Index

Shafaq News/ Iraq has ranked among the lowest countries in the 2025 Human Freedom Index, as reported by CEOWORLD magazine.

The index evaluates six key dimensions of human freedom: personal, religious, political, civil, economic, and democratic rights, according to the magazine, which defines freedom as "the ability to act, speak, and think without restrictions.”

Iraq came in 182nd place, earning a score of 39.83 out of 100 and being described as “very dangerous” for travel.

Iraq’s scores come following Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2025 which noted that the Iraqi government has intensified actions that undermine individual rights by enacting laws that limit freedom throughout 2024.

Switzerland leads the index as the freest country in the world, scoring 91.95. New Zealand follows in second place with a score of 91.58, Denmark in third with 91.40, Luxembourg in fourth with 91.13, and Ireland secures fifth place with a score of 90.95.

The index's lowest positions are occupied by Syria at 197th, followed by Palestine at 196th and Afghanistan at 195th.

In the Arab world, Jordan ranks highest in freedom, securing the 123rd position, followed by Kuwait at 135th. Tunisia comes third at 136th, with Lebanon and the UAE ranking 137th and 139th, respectively. Oman, Bahrain, Djibouti, Morocco, Mauritania, and Qatar follow, with rankings ranging between 145th and 155th. Eritrea, Libya, and Saudi Arabia share similarly low rankings, with Saudi Arabia positioned at 181st.