Iraq's military manufacturing resumes: First drone test marks new era

Shafaq News/ After over two decades of halted military production, Iraq’s Military Manufacturing Authority inaugurated its drone production, on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry and Security Media Cell spokesperson, Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, "The inaugural drone test, attended by the Border Forces Commander, the head of the Military Manufacturing Authority, and various experts from the Interior Ministry and the Authority, marked a significant milestone."

Miri noted that the drone’s range and surveillance capabilities were tested. "The primary goal of these tests is to equip the Border Forces with advanced tools to enhance their combat capabilities and readiness in securing Iraq’s borders."

Drones, a crucial component of modern defense and attack strategies, have seen increased production globally due to their strategic importance in combat, reconnaissance, and espionage. The United Nations has previously called for regulations on drone usage due to their growing significance.

Since 2003, Iraq has relied heavily on imports for its security and other needs, following the dissolution of the Military Manufacturing Authority by the US civil administrator Paul Bremer. Established in the late 1980s, this authority previously produced various military needs, including light weapons (pistols), ammunition, limited missile types, air defense weapons, and artillery.

Post-2003, successive Iraqi governments have gradually revitalized these facilities, producing items such as the "Babylon" pistol and other military tools.

On July 21, 2024, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated several factories for light ammunition and mortar shell production during a visit to the Military Manufacturing Authority in Baghdad.

The Military Manufacturing Authority had earlier announced the production of the "Tahaddi (Challenge)" 22mm cannon, following the "Babylon" pistol, which resembles the former "Tariq" pistol.