Iraq’s media watchdog under fire for taxing content creators

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi press rights group has slammed a new government policy imposing fees on social media content creators, arguing that authorities should focus on regulating content standards rather than imposing financial burdens on individuals.

The Al-Nakhil Center for Press Rights and Freedoms described the measure by Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) as a misplaced priority, urging the government to tax social media giants profiting from Iraqi content instead of targeting local creators.

“We call the CMC to clarify how follower counts would be calculated, what services creators would receive in return, and how the government plans to prevent an exodus of Iraqi digital talent,” the center said in a statement.

The move comes amid growing scrutiny over Iraq’s digital landscape, where authorities have recently cracked down on what they call "low-quality content," leading to arrests and prison sentences for influencers.

The CMC recently unveiled its “Regulations for Influencers and Digital Content Creators,” which require social media personalities to pay fees based on their audience size.

According to the new policy, content creators with:

- Over 5 million followers must pay 1 million IQD ($760) annually.

- 3 to 5 million followers will be charged 850,000 IQD ($650).

- 1 to 3 million followers must pay 650,000 IQD ($500).

- 500,000 to 1 million followers owe 450,000 IQD ($340).

- 100,000 to 500,000 followers will pay 350,000 IQD ($270).

The commission says the regulations aim to “organize digital content, ensure transparency, and protect the public from misleading advertisements and unethical practices.”

CMC spokesperson Haidar Najm Al-Allaq stated that the framework is intended to “align digital media with Iraqi laws, support registered creators, and safeguard consumer rights.”

The commission also argues that it will help regulate advertising revenues and prevent social media platforms from profiting unchecked from Iraqi content.

However, critics argue that the law does little to regulate content quality and instead serves as a revenue-generation tool. Many Iraqi creators, accustomed to weak enforcement of digital laws, remain skeptical about the policy’s long-term impact.