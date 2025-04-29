Iraq's energy crisis: New pipeline a race against the clock

Shafaq News/ Iraq will begin commissioning a new gas pipeline from Khor Al-Zubair to Shatt al-Basra within days, aimed at offsetting reduced Iranian gas imports, the State Company for Oil Projects (SCOP) announces on Tuesday.

The Head of the SCOP, Montaser Kazem, told Shafaq News that the next three days will see the project officially declared complete, after which testing and commissioning will begin, followed by the start of gas pumping operations.

“The project was completed in record time,” he said, noting that while the contractual timeline was 120 days, it was finished in under 90.

Ali Shaddad, Spokesperson for the Iraqi Parliament’s Committee of Oil, Gas and Natural Resources, said the pipeline will transport between 500 and 800 million standard cubic feet per day (Mscfd) of gas, running from the floating platform at Khor al-Zubair port to the connection point at Shatt al-Basra. The pipeline has a capacity of 42 inches in diameter.

Shaddad added that the committee observed significant progress on the project and expects gas pumping to begin within days, boosting Iraq’s electricity grid—especially in Basra province and across the country.

“This project will serve as a viable alternative to Iranian gas, particularly amid ongoing US sanctions and declining import volumes,” he pointed out. “We are heading into a scorching summer.”

In March 2025, the US government ended Iraq’s sanctions waiver for importing Iranian electricity as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran, disrupting a key energy source that had supplied a significant share of Iraq’s power generation.

In response, Iraq is actively seeking alternative energy sources to mitigate the impact of reduced Iranian imports. Efforts include exploring gas imports from countries like Qatar and Oman, as well as investing in domestic energy infrastructure projects. These initiatives aim to enhance Iraq's energy independence and ensure a stable electricity supply, particularly during peak demand periods.​