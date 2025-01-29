Iraq’s crime rate drops by 15% in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded a 15% decline in overall crime rates in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to a report by the Strategic Center for Human Rights, citing Interior Ministry data.

The report showed a 20% drop in violent crimes, as well as a 12% decrease in theft-related offenses. Drug-related crimes also saw an 18% decline.

Among the key findings:

• Murder cases fell by 22%, with 1,200 recorded in 2024, down from 1,540 in 2023.

• Serious assaults decreased by 18%, with 3,500 incidents compared to 4,270 the previous year.

• Home burglaries dropped by 10%, with 8,000 cases reported, down from 8,900 in 2023.

• Car thefts declined by 14%, with 5,500 incidents, compared to 6,400 the year before.

Financial crimes also saw a notable reduction. Cases of bribery and embezzlement dropped by 25%, with 1,200 incidents in 2024, down from 1,600 in 2023. Financial fraud declined by 20%, with 900 recorded cases compared to 1,125 the previous year.

On the issue of drug-related offenses, the report noted an 18% drop in drug trafficking cases, with 2,500 incidents recorded in 2024, down from 3,050 in 2023. Drug use cases fell by 15%, with 4,000 reported cases compared to 4,700 the previous year.

The report attributed the decline in crime to “enhanced security measures, stricter law enforcement, and anti-corruption efforts,” though challenges remain in “tackling organized crime and illicit drug networks.”