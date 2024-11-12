Iraq's cabinet approves Key Decisions on census, infrastructure, and foreign relations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Council of Ministers convened its 46th regular session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, addressing initiatives in infrastructure, administration, energy, and foreign relations.

The Council advanced its plan for a nationwide census, including an increased budget allocation and coordination with the Kurdistan Region’s Statistics Authority to resolve any technical issues.

To reduce congestion in Baghdad, the Council approved a land transfer of 385 dunams from the “Basra 2” project to support the fourth ring road construction, an essential part of the city's urban traffic relief projects.

To bolster Iraq’s youth initiatives, the Ministry of Youth and Sports received exemptions to expedite preparations for the Arab Youth and Sports Ministers’ meeting and activities celebrating Baghdad’s designation as the Arab Youth Capital. These exemptions allow the Ministry to organize events more efficiently, reflecting Iraq's commitment to empowering its youth.

The Council approved actions to advance the delayed Dorah Thermal Power Plant Project, including legal measures targeting individuals responsible for previous setbacks.

In military development, the Council endorsed the formation of a dedicated component within the Ministry of Defense to rehabilitate bases and camps. This initiative reinforces Iraq’s defense infrastructure and military readiness amid ongoing regional security challenges.

As part of administrative reforms, the Council appointed 16 new directors general based on performance and competence, reaching a total of 266 such appointments. Furthermore, Al-Tariq and Al-Nahrawan State Companies, previously mandated to merge, will now retain independent financial operations.

The Council also approved increased funding for construction projects across Iraq, including essential facilities for the College of Nursing at the University of Fallujah and healthcare sector buildings in Al-Diwaniya.

In foreign relations, the Council approved the establishment of ambassador-level diplomatic relations with Turkmenistan.