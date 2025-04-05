Iraq's battle with drugs: Three trafficking attempts foiled

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi security forces foiled three drug smuggling attempts, arresting several individuals.

In a “high-level” operation, Counter-Terrorism Service forces targeted a major drug trafficking hideout in central Al-Nasiriyah, where intense armed clashes broke out with members of a drug gang, ending with the arrest of two suspects, while security forces continue to pursue the remaining individuals, a source told Shafaq News Agency.

The security source confirmed the operation is ongoing, without providing further details.

Separately, a foreign traveler was arrested after various types of suspected narcotic pills were found in his possession at the al-Shaib and Shalamcheh border crossings in southern Iraq, the Border Ports Authority announced.

The Shalamcheh Border Directorate also apprehended an Iraqi traveler in the arrivals hall and seized 2,000 Nimadol pills hidden inside a plastic bag, according to the authority.

Official seizure reports were reportedly filed, and the two suspects, along with the confiscated pills, were referred to the competent security authorities for appropriate legal action.

On Wednesday, Iraqi police dismantled a “dangerous” drug trafficking and fraud gang in Baghdad and seized illegal substances along with other contraband.