Iraq’s al-Sadr rejects missile displays during Arbaeen

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Patriotic Shiite Movement (Sadrist) Leader Muqtada al-Sadr condemned, on Thursday, the display of missile replicas in religious shrines during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest annual Shiite gatherings commemorating the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali.

“Militarizing shrines is forbidden,” Al-Sadr said in a brief handwritten note circulated by media outlets linked to his movement.

His remarks came after videos surfaced showing pilgrims making missile-launch gestures—apparently referencing recent Iranian strikes on Israel—and exhibits inside the Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala featuring missile models widely interpreted as symbols of Iranian military power. The controversy coincided with an unannounced visit by Iranian officials to Iraq.

Earlier this week, Israeli Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee denounced the displays, alleging they glorify attacks by Iran’s regional proxies “who have suffered repeated defeats over the past two years.”

Al-Sadr has long opposed pulling Iraq into regional conflicts, frequently clashing with Iran-backed factions. In June, he called for keeping Iraq out of the Iran–Israel confrontation, but accused Israel of crossing red lines with US support, warning that Iran might not be the last target if tensions continue to escalate.