Iraq’s al-Anbar MPs under fire for weak parliament attendance

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Lawmakers from Iraq’s al-Anbar province attended fewer than 30 of 148 parliamentary sessions held over the past three years, prompting sharp public criticism and accusations of neglect, according to a local observatory.

The report, issued by Madarik Iraqi Parliament Monitor, showed that the province’s 15 representatives recorded one of the lowest participation rates nationwide during the current parliamentary term (2022–2025). The watchdog described the figure as “embarrassingly low,” given the province’s reconstruction needs and service challenges.

Most MPs from al-Anbar, according to the report, showed little involvement in debates on reconstruction, compensation for war victims, unemployment, or deteriorating services in the province’s western districts.

The report comes as the province prepares for the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11, with growing public debate over the performance and accountability of outgoing representatives.

Civil activist Ahmed al-Karboli told Shafaq News that voters “did not elect their representatives to raise slogans, but to defend their rights and follow up on their daily issues,” adding that the report “exposes a serious failure in parliamentary responsibility.” He urged voters to “hold negligent lawmakers accountable through the ballot box.”

Officials from al-Anbar’s provincial council said the lack of parliamentary engagement has weakened the province’s influence in Baghdad and delayed critical service and infrastructure projects. “When lawmakers fail to follow up on local needs, decisions remain centralized and detached from the realities on the ground,” one official said.

The situation in al-Anbar comes as the Iraqi parliament has held only a few sessions this year, often unable to meet quorum because of widespread absenteeism. The legislature has been idle since mid-September, despite repeated calls from the speaker’s office for members to return to work.

Read more: No end in sight: Iraq's Parliament drowns in delays and disagreements

Read more: Iraq’s Parliament in crisis: Only 51% of sessions held

Read more: A Lost Term: Iraq’s weakest parliament since 2003