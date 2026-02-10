Iraq’s Sovereignty Alliance signals withdrawal from Unified Nineveh bloc

Shafaq News- Nineveh

The Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), led by Khamis al-Khanjar, has decided to withdraw from the Unified Nineveh grouping in the Nineveh Provincial Council, a lawmaker revealed on Tuesday.

Alliance member Somaya al-Khabouri told Shafaq News that the decision followed internal consultations within Al-Siyada, citing disputes over the management of political work and decision-making mechanisms inside Unified Nineveh. She added that the bloc will formally clarify and announce its position in the near future.

Currently holding 14 of the council’s 29 seats, Unified Nineveh brings together several forces, including the Sovereignty Alliance, Al-Hasm Alliance, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and the Nineveh for Its People Alliance.

