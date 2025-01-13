Iraq's Security chief warns of rising threat from "unpredictable" terrorist tactics

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s National Security chief, Abdul Karim Abd Fadel, also known as "Abu Ali Al-Basri," issued a stark warning about the growing threat posed by emerging terrorist groups employing "unpredictable tactics."

Al-Basri described these groups as potentially more technically and operationally adept than well-known organizations like ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

“These new groups represent a significant challenge to intelligence agencies worldwide,” Al-Basri said in an interview with Al-Sabah newspaper. “The deadly operations carried out since 2014 have exposed the vulnerability of security measures in targeted cities across Europe, America, and Russia.”

Al-Basri highlighted the reliance of these groups on "lone wolves"—individuals who operate independently and show no outward signs of radicalization, making them nearly undetectable by traditional surveillance. “These attacks often target people or sensitive events and are coordinated using advanced online networks,” he explained.

According to him, the lone wolves could pose a greater threat than centralized organizations, as they leave few traces for security agencies to follow, warning that their operations are expanding to other nations and cities, creating a global challenge.

“Over half of modern terrorist movements now utilize the internet and social media for recruitment and operational planning,” Al-Basri said, citing recent attacks in Europe and the United States as warnings of an evolving threat, with online platforms serving as tools for radicalization and coordination.

In a rare revelation, Al-Basri detailed Iraq’s contribution to thwarting terrorist plots targeting major international events. “We provided critical intelligence to global agencies, which prevented attacks on events like the Paris 2024 Olympics, UEFA Euro 2024, and even the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa,” he said. These efforts, he noted, have saved lives and mitigated catastrophic risks.

Al-Basri recalled a 2017 operation in which Iraqi intelligence disrupted a planned attack on the British Embassy in Ankara and the US Consulate in Istanbul. “Our cooperation with Turkiye led to the apprehension of a terrorist cell preparing to target these vital locations,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Al-Basri reaffirmed Iraq’s active role in combating terrorism on the international stage. “Through intelligence sharing with friendly nations, we aim to preserve security and stability in the region and the world,” he said.