Iraq’s Saraya Al-Salam “on alert” following Diyala headquarters rocket attack: Source

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Saraya Al-Salam, the military wing of the Sadrist Movement (currently known as the National Shiite Movement), took measures after its headquarters in Diyala province, northeastern Iraq, was targeted days ago, a security source in the province reported on Saturday.

Saraya al-Salam is an armed group, led by influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Al-Sadr reformed his forces in 2014, to protect Shiite shrines from ISIS. This new group was almost entirely formed from the Mahdi Army remnants which fought against the US forces in the post-2003 era.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “Saraya Al-Salam in Diyala entered a state of alert, adjusted deployment plans, and reinforced headquarters security after unidentified gunmen targeted their base last week in the center of Kan'an subdistrict, east of Baqubah.”

“Saraya Al-Salam's General Commander, Tahseen Al-Hamidawi, assigned Falah Al-Jizani, Commander of the Second Division, to lead the Diyala Brigade alongside his current role, replacing Abu Badr Al-Kaabi, who was transferred to command the Kirkuk Brigade,” he added.

Early Thursday, the Saraya Al-Salam headquarters in Kan'an sub-district was attacked with a rocket-propelled grenade and gunfire, injuring two members and damaging a vehicle. Sadrist leader Hakim Al-Zamili stated that the perpetrators had been identified, and arrest warrants were issued.