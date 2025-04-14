Iraq’s Saladin airstrikes: Leading ISIS figure dead

Shafaq News/ A senior ISIS leader was killed in Saladin, after Iraqi forces recently carried out airstrikes targeting the group's positions, an informed security source reported on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News that the attacks targeted the outskirts of the al-Dour district and the surrounding area of Al-Awja, resulting in the death of two individuals, one of whom was the administrative aide to the so-called “Wilayat Saladin.”

Search operations for additional bodies are currently underway.