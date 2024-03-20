Iraq's President receives new Saladin governor Iraq president Iraq's











Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, President Abdul Latif Rashid welcomed Badr Al-Fahal, handing him the presidential decree appointing him as the new governor of Saladin after rejecting the previous candidate, Ahmed Al-Jubouri "Abu Mazen." The Presidency media office stated that President Rashid received Al-Fahal today at the Peace Palace in Baghdad, appointing him officially as Saladin's governor and "success in his duties." Rashid emphasized the "importance of improving services for citizens, enhancing the Governorate's infrastructure, and the significance of cooperation between citizens and officials to solidify security and stability in the city." In turn, according to the statement, the governor outlined his plans, and the program prepared to improve services and complete projects for the development and reconstruction of Saladin. Last February 17, the Iraqi President rejected the appointment of Ahmed Al-Jubouri "Abu Mazen," the leader of the Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya Party, as the governor of Saladin. According to an official letter from the Presidency to the office of the Saladin Council President, "Abu Mazen" has been convicted in several criminal cases. Notably, Al-Jubouri is a current deputy in the Iraqi parliament for the fifth session and was approved after the issuance of the judicial rulings against him and his release from prison by general amnesty. On March 17, the Saladin Provincial Council (15 seats) elected Badr Al-Fahal, the National People's Party leader, as the governor.