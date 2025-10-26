Iraq's PM invites Croatia to Development Road project

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani discussed, with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, cooperation in energy, investment, and defense.

During a meeting in Baghdad, al-Sudani called for greater Croatian participation in Iraq’s projects and proposed forming a joint business council between the two countries. He also presented the Development Road project and invited Croatia to take part in it, according to a statement.

Grlic-Radman described the meeting as “a new chapter” in bilateral relations and said Croatia is interested in cooperation in the energy, defense, agriculture, and tourism sectors.

The Development Road project is a $17 billion Iraqi initiative linking the port of al-Faw in Basra to Turkiye through railways and highways. Aimed at turning Iraq into a regional trade hub, it includes logistics and industrial zones and seeks foreign investment from regional and European partners.

Read more: Iraq’s Developement Road: Geopolitics, rentierism, and broader connectivity