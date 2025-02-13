Iraq’s PM in Czech Republic: defense and energy cooperation on the table

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held meetings in Prague with representatives of Aero Vodochody, a Czech aircraft manufacturer, and UNIS, an oil and gas processing company, as part of his official visit to the Czech Republic, his office said.

Discussions focused on “enhancing cooperation between Iraq and specialized international firms” to support the country’s industrial sectors, the statement said.

PM Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq’s interest in forming “integrated partnerships” to strengthen local aircraft maintenance capabilities and advance oil, gas processing, and petrochemical projects.

“The government is committed to creating a favorable investment climate and ensuring the necessary facilities to localize industries in Iraq,” he said, according to the statement.

Al-Sudani’s visit to Prague included talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, President Petr Pavel, and Speaker of Parliament Markéta Pekarová Adamová. He also attended a meeting with business leaders from both countries and oversaw the signing of an air transport agreement between the Iraqi and Czech civil aviation authorities.

Iraq and the Czech Republic signed five memoranda of understanding, covering cooperation in the oil sector, interior ministries, industrial federations, chambers of commerce, and environmental initiatives.

The prime minister also met with members of the Iraqi community in the Czech Republic before concluding his visit.