Iraq's PM, US ambassador discuss ties, upcoming visit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski met for talks on the preparations for his upcoming visit to Washington, a press release by his bureau said on Monday.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including economy and development, the statement said.

The meeting comes ahead of al-Sudani's scheduled visit to the United States in mid-April, which is seen as a key for the future of the ties between the two countries.

The readout mentioned that the visit will focus on the implementation of the "Strategic Framework Agreement", which is a pact signed between Iraq and the United States in 2008 to outline a broad framework for their ties. The agreement covers a wide range of issues, including security, economic development, and governance.