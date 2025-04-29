Iraq’s Old Hussainiya: Faith and resilience in clay and palm

Shafaq News/ In the center of Iraq’s Wasit Province, nestled in the historic Al-Qalaa neighborhood, stands the Old Hussainiya, one of the region’s most cherished religious and cultural landmarks.

Established in 1940 AD (1360 AH) in Badra District, this venerable structure is more than a place of worship — it is a living testament to the resilience, faith, and cultural identity of the Feyli Kurdish community that has long called this area home.

Built from humble clay and sturdy palm trunks, the Hussainiya — a congregation hall where Shia Muslims gather to honor the martyrdom of Imam Hussein — stands as a testament to timeless craftsmanship, where simplicity and deep spiritual devotion meet. Its architecture recalls an era when communities relied on local resources, creating enduring structures that carried deep cultural symbolism. The thick clay walls provide natural cooling, while palm trunks fortify the roof — a design as functional as it is symbolic of perseverance and solidarity.

Unlike many modern mosques and Hussainiyas with their ornate facades and marble embellishments, the Old Hussainiya’s unpretentious beauty captures a more intimate reverence — one rooted in humility, history, and the enduring spirit of its founders. Even as the world around it modernized, the Hussainiya remained steadfast, offering worshippers a rare, tangible connection to their past.

Mohammed Tawfiq Mohsen, a retired teacher and lifelong resident of Al-Qalaa, highlighted the community’s devotion to safeguarding this landmark. “The Hussainiya has preserved its historical essence thanks to the steadfast efforts of our families,” he told Shafaq News Agency. “Despite all the changes that have swept through Badra since the 1940s, we have remained loyal to our cultural and religious heritage.”

Mohsen noted that the residents of Al-Qalaa are the district’s original inhabitants, descendants of generations who faced adversity yet held firmly to their traditions.

In an age where many ancient structures have vanished or fallen into neglect, the enduring presence of the Old Hussainiya stands as a quiet yet powerful reminder: heritage is preserved not merely by stone and clay, but by the collective will of a community that chooses memory over forgetfulness.