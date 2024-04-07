Iraq's National Security Agency dismantles ISIS-linked cyber extortion network

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Agency (NSA) on Sunday said its offices have dismantled of a cyber extortion network operated by an ISIS element residing outside of Iraq.

The NSA said in a statement that it received intelligence reports about an individual blackmailing residents of Nineveh.

"Judicial approval was obtained to set up an ambush and apprehend the suspect in the act," the statement said.

The arrested individual was identified as a driver who transported money to Kirkuk. "Based on his testimony and in coordination with NSA detachments in Kirkuk, a 52-year-old woman responsible for receiving the money was apprehended."

Further investigation revealed that the woman sent the money to another suspect in Nineveh, who was also arrested. "He, in turn, transferred the funds to an ISIS member residing outside of Iraq. The ISIS member hacked into citizens' social media accounts and extorted them for large sums of money."

The NSA confirmed that the suspects were referred to the judicial authorities to face legal penalties.

Iraq has not yet been able to pass a law to combat cybercrimes, although a draft law was already submitted to Parliament 12 years ago and was subject to amendments. However, Iraqi executive authorities are tasked with confronting some cybercrimes and the blackmail associated with them, including the "Iraqi Community Police."