Iraq’s Ministry of Interior busts antiquities smuggling gang holding manuscripts and coins

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Interior reported on Monday, the apprehension of a criminal ring dedicated to trafficking antiquities, including manuscripts and ancient coins.

According to Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, the ministry's spokesperson, “Wasit governorate police successfully captured the gang involved in antiquities smuggling, seizing them in possession of manuscripts and 50 antique coins.”

The operation was conducted following precise intelligence provided by the National Intelligence Service.