Iraq’s Maysan: Candidate and campaign team arrested for buying voter cards

Shafaq News – Maysan

A parliamentary candidate and four members of his campaign team, were arrested on charges of buying voter cards in exchange for promises of government jobs and social welfare salaries, Iraq’s Integrity Commission announced on Thursday.

According to a statement by the commission, the team raided the building used by the suspects to conduct their campaign activities and apprehended two of the candidate’s aides. In their possession were photocopies of voter cards and multiple “pillar forms” containing voter names, electoral numbers, polling centers, and provinces. Investigators also found detailed voter records, including names, phone numbers, and home addresses.

Another female suspect was arrested at the site, found with photocopies of voter cards, voter records, six mobile phones, and a computer.

The commission praised citizens for reporting electoral violations, describing their actions as a reflection of public awareness about the importance of protecting democratic processes and ensuring free and fair elections free from political money.

It also reminded the public that it has allocated the toll-free number 5080 to receive reports and information related to electoral violations and vote-buying allegations, highlighting the issuance of the 2025 Electoral Conduct Charter, aimed at preventing the misuse of state resources in campaign activities and reinforcing public confidence in the neutrality of state institutions.

On August 26, the Karkh Second Investigative Court announced the arrest of a candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections, accusing him of deceiving voters with false promises of government appointments.

Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11, 2025, are already surrounded by legal disputes, candidate disqualifications, and warnings of possible attempts to delay the vote.