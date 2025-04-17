Iraq’s Kirkuk launches first natural forest project near Khasa Dam

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s northern Kirkuk province on Thursday launched the first phase of a large-scale natural forest project near the Khasa Dam, southeast of the city.

Kirkuk Governor Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri announced that the project will span a total of 6,000 dunams (approximately 1,500 acres), with the initial phase including the planting of 10,000 trees across 100 dunams.

“This is the first forest of its kind in Kirkuk,” Governor al-Jubouri told Shafaq News Agency. “Once completed, the project will transform the area into a scenic and recreational destination for residents, especially local families seeking green, open spaces.”

Earlier this month, the local administration unveiled a broader campaign aimed at planting 70,000 trees across the province to combat desertification and enhance urban aesthetics.

“The province has instructed all relevant departments and partner companies to accelerate green space development in line with pre-approved plans and designated locations,” Qassem Ibrahim Hafidh, the governor’s technical advisor, said.

“This includes afforestation along the city’s entrances, riverbanks of the Khasa, and the development of northern and southern parking lots.”